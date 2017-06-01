Chicago Events

Goodwill Willson Contreras Appearance (Naperville, IL)

Thursday

Jun 1, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

539 Fort Hill Drive
Naperville, IL 60540 Map

More Info

What will you find at Goodwill? How about Cubs player Willson Contreras? Spend $20 or more at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Naperville during the week (starting on Thursday, May 25) and ask for a special wristband. Then, wear your wristband on June 1 for a special meet & greet with Willson from 6:00p to 7:30p! Wristbands limited to the first 250 shoppers. No outside memorabilia will be signed. Visit amazing Goodwill dot com for all the details.

